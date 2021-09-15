Celebrities and Performers Gather This Weekend In Las Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA has released its list of celebrity presenters and attendees for this year's music festival, happening this FRIDAY and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th and 18th at the T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS. Presenters for the event include 98 DEGREES, DEBBIE GIBSON, TEDDI MELLENCAMP, DEREK HOUGH, CHRISSY METZ, OLIVIA JADE, MADDIE AND KENZIE ZIEGLER, JOEY MCINTYRE, DONNY OSMOND, JANA KRAMER, TAYSHIA ADAMS, ASHER ANGEL, AREA21, CL, OLIVIA HOLT and MAX.

RYAN SEACREST will host the performances, which include BILLIE EILISH, CHEAP TRICK, COLDPLAY, DARIUS RUCKER, DUA LIPA, FINNEAS, J. COLE, JOURNEY, KHALID, LIL BABY, NELLY, SAM HUNT, WEEZER with special guest performances by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and WALKER HAYES.

Additional performances will take place on the Daytime Stage at AREA15 in LAS VEGAS on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th, with sets by OLIVIA RODRIGO, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE, ALL TIME LOW, 24KGOLDN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, YUNGBLUD, GABBY BARRETT, TATE MCRAE, CONAN GRAY and more.

Each night, the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will broadcast live for fans via iHEARTMEDIA radio stations throughout the country. The CW NETWORK will broadcast a two-night television special on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd and SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd from 8-10p (ET/PT). In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival at 7p (PT) via The CW app and CWTV.COM.

Fans can live stream the Daytime Stage at the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL presented by SAMSUNG GALAXY at 11:30a (PT) on LIVEXLIVE.COM and LIVEXLIVE’S app.

For more info, click here.

« see more Net News