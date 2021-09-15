Hunt (Photo: Alan Poizner)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has hired NICOLE HUNT in a Dir./Marketing role, effective immediately. HUNT reports to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's VP/Marketing JENNIFER WAY, and will be responsible for overseeing strategy, development and execution of marketing campaigns for her portion of the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE artist roster.

Most recently, HUNT was Project Mgr. at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, and before that was Coord./Promotion for BIG MACHINE RECORDS. She had been with the label since 2016. HUNT got her start in the industry working with iHEARTMEDIA, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, WKLB/BOSTON and stints with artist ANDY GRAMMER.

“NICOLE brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience to our team, along with an infectious energy and collaborative spirit that will suit her well in this role," said WAY. "I’m excited to watch her grow with our team, and I am delighted that she chose to write her next chapter with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE.”

"I am more than thrilled to join SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in this new role," said HUNT. "I’m so thankful to JEN and the SMN leadership team for believing and investing in me, and I’m excited to grow with the entire team and help share the visions and extraordinary music of our artists."

« see more Net News