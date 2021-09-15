Stubblefield

ALPHA MEDIA Country KJEL/LEBANON, MO Sports Dir. KEVIN STUBBLEFIELD will be among the inductees into the MISSOURI SPORTS HALL OF FAME OCTOBER 13th in SPRINGFIELD, MO. STUBBLEFIELD has been at KJEL for 25 years and has been in broadcasting for 40 years.

ALPHA MEDIA Market Mgr. MIKE EDWARDS said, "When you hear KEVIN on a sports broadcast, regardless of the team, he is always positive about the players and their performance. Coaches and Athletic Directors from across the State of MISSOURI consider it an honor to be on the air and interviewed by KEVIN."

OM MIKE MORRIS, who worked with STUBBLEFIELD at now-defunct crosstown KLWT-A before both joined KJEL, said, "KEVIN can always be counted on to be a professional and fair sports broadcaster."

