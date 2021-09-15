Fogarty

Voiceover and station branding ace MATT FOGARTY adds REISING RADIO PARTNERS Hot AC WRZQ (Q-Mix 107.3)/COLUMBUS, IN, to his growing station roster. FOGERTY's clients include multiple formats across radio and TV, including both commercial and station imaging work. Click here to listen to his contemporary sound and style.

FOGARTY is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY - NYC/LA - LISA MARBER-RICH: lisa@atlastalent.com and RICKY MEYER: ricky@atlastalent.com - 212.730.4500 and managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP: hoss@hossmgmt.com - 646.300.0037.





« see more Net News