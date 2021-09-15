'The Bigger Picture: Let It Go'

I’m sure we are all sick of hearing the expression “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” but there is something to be said for letting things go. It’s a tough time in the business, morale is down, downsizing continues to impact individuals personally and professionally, and anxiety and depression is at an all-time high among even some of the most talented and successful people in the industry. This week, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' helps us "Let It Go." Click here to read "The Bigger Picture" and find out more.

