Steve & DC Show Returns

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TUSCALOOSA, AL will bring back “The STEVE & DC Show" on Country WFFN (95.3 THE BEAR), effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th.

The promotion of morning co-host MEG "SUMMERS" DOWDY to TOWNSQUARE Regional Content Dir. allowed the opportunity to reunite co-host STEVE SHANNON and DC DANIEL, who previously worked on the air together in BIRMINGHAM and ST. LOUIS, and hosted a nationally-syndicated show. DOWDY will now oversee the operations of 42 radio stations in seven TOWNSQUARE markets throughout ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA and TEXAS. In addition to succeeding her in mornings, DANIEL's new duties include taking over as Dir. of Content for the eight-station TUSCALOOSA cluster, beginning FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st.

DANIEL is currently Brand Mgr. and Content Coord. for GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' DOTHAN, AL cluster, and morning co-host on Country WTVY.

“I am so excited to get back in the booth with my old friend DC,” said SHANNON, who has done mornings at WFFN since 2016. “We have a special chemistry I think is rare in this industry, and there’s just this sense of unforced, genuine honesty when we’re on the air – as honest as you can be on the radio.”

« see more Net News