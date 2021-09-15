Debuts Today

Former GOOP Chief Content Officer and "THE GOOP PODCAST" co-host ELISE LOEHNEN is the host of a new interview podcast for CADENCE13. "PULLING THE THREAD" debuts TODAY (9/16) and will post on THURSDAYS.

“I'm excited to have the opportunity to create a forum for conversation with those who are well-equipped to help us understand ourselves better, particularly in the context of these times, when we are being asked to hold so much simultaneously,” said LOEHNEN. “I hope these interviews offer a chance for deep, non-judgmental reflection as we contemplate our inner lives, our relationships, and our social structures. I'm also thrilled to do it in partnership with my friends at CADENCE13, amongst so many other great storytellers.”

“ELISE is a thoughtful and masterful interviewer whose curiosity, intelligence, and approach will make for fascinating conversations,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re thrilled to expand our powerful lineup of compelling content with ‘PULLING THE THREAD.’’

