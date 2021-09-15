Expands In Canada

SUPERADIO NETWORKS, PREMIERE NETWORKS, and CANADA’s ORYBT MEDIA have collaborated on adding nine new VIRGIN RADIO CANADA stations to the “MOST REQUESTED LIVE WITH ROMEO" affiliate lineup for SATURDAY nights 7p-mid.

The new additions include CFMG/EDMONTON, AB; CJCH/HALIFAX, NS; CHSU/KELOWNA, BC; CFCA-KIT/CAM-WAT, ON; CIQM/LONDON, ON; CFBT/VANCOUVER, BC; CHBE/VICTORIA, BC; CIDR/WINDSOR, ON, and CKMM/WINNEPEG, MB. They join stations CKFM/TORONTO, ON and CIBK-FM CALGARY, BC.

TIM “ROMEO” HERBSTER said, "I am beyond excited to extend our MOST REQUESTED LIVE reach across NORTH AMERICA into 9 of the top 16 markets in CANADA.

From HALIFAX to VANCOUVER, we are now officially live "Coast to Coast to Coast." Thank you to CKFM/TORONTO PD KAREN STEELE and BELL MEDIA'S ROB BASILE for the years of affiliation and trust to extend our brand across CANADA.

“MOST REQUESTED LIVE WITH ROMEO” is heard on over 160 stations across the U.S. and CANADA.

