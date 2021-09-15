New Podcast

The latest addition to MATT CUNDILL's SOUND OFF PODCAST NETWORK is “BACKSTAGE STORIES: CREW ARE PEOPLE TOO”, hosted by MONTREAL radio veteran TED BIRD and looking at the life o a concert tour road crew. The show's debut features guest GHISLAIN ARSENAULT, who was hired to provide transportation for CELINE DION's 1996 North American tour and stuck around to grow rapidly along with DION's career.

BIRD, currently the morning host at EVANOV AC CHSV (LITE 106.7)/HUDSON-SAINT-LAZARE, QC, said, “Big trucks and music are two lifelong passions for me, so when serendipity brought me together with TRUCK ‘N ROLL, a podcast seemed like a natural fit -- especially with the live touring industry in restart mode after spending the past year-and-a-half in pandemic shutdown. I’m excited about helping to get the word out about the touring industry getting back online, and how that’s creating opportunities for people cut out for the lifestyle.”

