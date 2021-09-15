Available

While the criminal fraud trial of THERANOS founder ELIZABETH HOLMES gets underway, BENZTOWN is offering a special version of its short-form daily feature "IT'S THE LAW" covering the proceedings. "IT'S THE LAW: ELIZABETH HOLMES SPECIAL EDITION" is hosted by attorney and radio host ROYAL OAKES and will cover the trial in daily one-minute updates. HOLMES is on trial for allegedly defrauding investors and partners by claiming to have developed a fast-response blood test that did not exist. The feature is available to BENZTOWN News Library users for weekday airings.

VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON said, “The story of THERANOS and ELIZABETH HOLMES has captured the interest of the country, and partnering with ROYAL on this feature during the trial is a perfect way for our clients to get timely and compelling content that’s so important in our medium.”

Find out more and sign up at benztown.com/libraries/ or contact PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

