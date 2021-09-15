Slow Day

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY (9/15).

IVOX MEDIA filed for Silent STAs for newly-acquired KKGX-A-K256CU/PALM SPRINGS, CA and KWXY-A-K222DA/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA, telling the FCC that "the software and equipment included with the assets sold... are outdated and no support is available to maintain the status quo."

RADIO ADVANTAGE ONE, LLC filed for an STA to operate WABQ-A/PAINESVILLE, OH with reduced power due to storm damage.

SDK FRANCO LLC applied for an STA to operate K233CW/HOUSTON as a refiling of a modification application filed in the wrong database, with changes to alleviate interference with an LPFM.

And BYRNE ACQUISITION GROUP, LLC was granted an STA to operate WDLZ/MURFREESBORO, NC at reduced power due to transmitter failure.

