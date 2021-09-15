The Series Continues

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 9 is taking place TONIGHT, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup features exclusive performances by SNAIL MAIL and MARTIN SEXTON – this two-artist format will be the new norm now that folks can begin to go to live shows again.

BARTON said, “It’s inspiring to see the sense of community in Triple A as the format continues to gather virtually to share in great music. This shorter version of VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES is the perfect opener for whatever you might have planned for the night.”

ALL ACCESS is the official Media Sponsor for JBE VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

« see more Net News