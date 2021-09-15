Podcasting Data

NIELSEN's Podcasting Today report for 2021 has been released, with data about podcast listening offered to advertisers interested in the medium.

Among the information included in the deck are that 49% of U.S. podcast listeners are light users (one to three times per month); interest has grown and while the pandemic took its toll on heavy listening, that segment of the audience has grown from last year (25% to 30%). The pandemic, NIELSEN said, has not had a negative impact on overall podcast engagement, with at-home listening rising and, according to NIELSEN Podcast Buying Power data, the percent of the adult U.S. population listening to podcasts is up over 40% in the past three years.

See the report here.





