Nielsen Podcasting Today Report Offers Insights About Audience Growth
by Perry Michael Simon
September 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
NIELSEN's Podcasting Today report for 2021 has been released, with data about podcast listening offered to advertisers interested in the medium.
Among the information included in the deck are that 49% of U.S. podcast listeners are light users (one to three times per month); interest has grown and while the pandemic took its toll on heavy listening, that segment of the audience has grown from last year (25% to 30%). The pandemic, NIELSEN said, has not had a negative impact on overall podcast engagement, with at-home listening rising and, according to NIELSEN Podcast Buying Power data, the percent of the adult U.S. population listening to podcasts is up over 40% in the past three years.
See the report here.