Rick Torcasso, Tim Bronsil

POINT-TO-POINT MARKETING Founder/CEO RICK TORCASSO will step down on DECEMBER 31st. Pres. TIM BRONSIL will serve as CEO of the company upon TORCASSO’s retirement.

TORCASSO said, “25 years ago, we began this company. I’m gratified by what we’ve achieved and to hand the reins over to the next generation of tremendously qualified, professional, and talented people. To say that I’m proud is an underestimation.”

BRONSIL added, “RICK’s influence at POINT-TO-POINT will be felt for years to come. He worked tirelessly to make certain our clients had access to the highest acumen and thought processes for audience development marketing. All of us are thankful for RICK’s wisdom and guidance that will continue to benefit our clients. Personally, I am going to miss our regular conversations about brands, marketing, wine, and gardening. Not always in that order. Cheers, RICK!”

« see more Net News