Do You Agree?

In a list that's sure to create talk... and disagreements... ROLLING STONE magazine has posted an updated list of the greatest songs of al time.

They write, "For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favorites, world-changing anthems, and new classics."

The Top 10

ARETHA FRANKLIN, "Respect" PUBLIC ENEMY, "Fight the Power" SAM COOKE, "A Change Is Gonna Come" BOB DYLAN, "Like a Rolling Stone" NIRVANA, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" MARVIN GAYE, "What’s Going On" THE BEATLES, "Strawberry Fields Forever" MISSY ELLIOTT, "Get Ur Freak On" FLEETWOOD MAC, "Dreams" OUTKAST, "Hey Ya!"

The full list can be found here. What's your opinion?

