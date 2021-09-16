Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

Multiple sources report ELTON JOHN has postponed the 2021 UK and European legs of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’. YAHOO notes, "The already-rescheduled farewell shows had been set to take place from the end of this month through to DECEMBER, with UK dates including gigs in LONDON, MANCHESTER and BIRMINGHAM.

ELTON shared he was forced to reschedule his remaining 2021 tour dates to 2023. “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.

















