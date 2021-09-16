Launching New Digital Platform 11/8

Hope Media Group’s Christian Pop & Hip Hop KHVU (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON is leaving the 91.7 FM signal and going exclusively to digital distribution. The station’s audience has changed where and how they consume music and content since the station launched 11 years ago. HOPE MEDIA GROUP’s mission for NGEN Radio remains to connect teens and young adults more deeply to GOD through music and content. The 91.7 FM signal helped establish the NGEN brand and a base of support, enabling the ministry to shift media consumption to digital.



“We currently have thousands of listeners streaming and listening via the app,” shared NGEN’s Morning Show host, MARCUS SULLIVAN. “It’s important we focus on that audience and bring them more content than just music. People have been talking about streaming for years and NGEN is stepping up to the plate. We are excited about this new direction!”



According to HOPE MEDIA GROUP President & CEO, JOE PAULO, “Our commitment has never been to FM radio and steel towers. Those are only tools. For NGEN, our passion and commitment is to young adults – the next generation – and how we can most effectively reach them with GOD’s life-changing love. The sky is the limit in the digital space, and we are ready to seize the opportunity like never before.”



NGEN’s transition from 91.7FM and other FM frequencies to its brand-new digital space is Monday (11/8). HOPE MEDIA GROUP tells All ACCESS that another announcement is coming soon of what's replacing NGEN on the FM signals.

