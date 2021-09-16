Bowie (Photo Credit: (c) Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC.)

Warner Music Group (WMG) has signed a global deal with the estate of DAVID BOWIE for his recorded music catalog. This encompasses BOWIE's material from 1968 to 2016. In 2023 his albums, HEATHEN, REALITY, THE NEXT DAY, and BLACKSTAR will be added. WARNER MUSIC SVP/Content Development & Marketing, Global Catalog NIGEL REEVE will oversee the catalog and a releasing campaign.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA said: “It’s an incredible honor to have been chosen as the stewards of one of the most important and dynamic bodies of creative work in modern culture. The impact of BOWIE’s repeated reinvention and endless experimentation continues to resonate around the world – through the genres he transformed, the timeless songs and sounds he invented, and the immeasurable influence he’s had on music, art, and fashion. We’re excited that our expanded partnership with the BOWIE estate will help us deliver innovative, career-spanning projects and attract new generations to his extraordinary musical universe.”

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC President/Global Catalog KEVIN GORE added, “To be entrusted with this phenomenal body of work is truly gratifying. For the past eight years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the BOWIE estate, collaborating on a fantastic series of releases. NIGEL [REEVE] and our entire catalog team have taken great care to be thoughtful and steadfast in our promise to stay true to his artistic vision, while revealing previously unheard music and framing his genius in fresh contexts. With the addition of his immensely powerful later work to the WARNER MUSIC portfolio, we’re looking forward to bringing BOWIE’s music to fans across the globe for many years to come.”

