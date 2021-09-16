Hispanic Heritage Month

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA are celebrating LATINX and HISPANIC stars with new programming and events. PANDORA’s new Satélites station will feature music from the ‘satellite’ regions of LATIN AMERICA, the US and CARIBBEAN with artists that include ÁLVARO DÍAZ, MARÍA BECERRA, DÍMELO FLOW & LA GABI. TODAY, (9/16), MEXICAN Independence Day LOS DOS CARNALES will be on SIRIUSXM’s AGUILA channel, from 10a - 9p (ET).

On OCTOBER 13th, there will be a PANDORA LIVE EL PULSO event featuring five-time LATIN GRAMMY-winning artist J BALVIN “the global ambassador of Reggaeton," on live.pandora.com, SIRIUSXM'S CALIENTE, and PITBULL's Globalization channels.

BECKY G will kick off a new monthly series, “Las Poderosas,” dedicated to the LATINA artists leading the LATIN music movement. As host of the series’ first episode, BECKY G will also share music from those artists that have influenced her. This show will air on SEPTEMBER 21st, 10a - 10p (ET), with a replay on SEPTEMBER 25th, 11a (ET) on SIRIUSXM’s Viva channel.

SIRIUSXM channel, CHUCHO’s CUBA and Beyond, an IRAKERE Reunion: CHUCHO VALDÉS & PAQUITO D’RIVERA, CHUCHO VALDÉS will talk to founding members of the legendary CUBAN band. Parts one and two will include his conversation with GRAMMY award-winning clarinetist and saxophonist PAQUITO D’RIVERA, airing OCTOBER 4th at 4p (ET) and OCTOBER 13th at 4p (ET).

SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER have a new sales and distribution relationship with PITAYA ENTERTAINMENT, the podcasting company that produces shows by and for LATINOS in the US. PITAYA’s podcasts, hosted by some of the biggest LATINX influencers in the U.S., include ANA PATRICIA SIN FILTRO CON ANA PATRICIA GÁMEZ, MUY FUERA DE LUGAR CON WEREVERTUMORRO, SIN RODEO CON JOMARI GOYSO, ENTRE HERMANAS CON ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA Y DAMARIS JIMENEZ, EL PODCAST CON JOSÉ EDUARDO DERBEZ and HYPHENATED with JOANNA HAUSMANN and JENNY LORENZO.

On SIRIUSXM’s Comedy Greats (channel 94) will air full stand-up albums every WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY from some of the biggest LATINX comedians, including CHEECH and CHONG, GEORGE LOPEZ, GABRIEL IGLESIAS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, and more.

Raw Dog Comedy (channel 99) will also air full albums by LATINX comedians every WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY throughout the month, including releases by some of the biggest names in comedy. More specials are also planned for NETFLIX Radio (channel 93), COMEDY CENTRAL Radio (channel 95), and KEVIN HART’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96).

SIRIUSXM Progress (channel 127) will honor the history and culture of LATINX, and HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH will focus on issues of the LATINX Community. The channel will continue its “Pass The Mic” special series throughout the weekend of OCTOBER 2nd, as the channel highlights LATINX voices and celebrates a community that has influenced so many of our traditions.

PERUVIAN-AMERICAN children’s musician FLOR BROMLEY will guest DJ SIRIUSXM’s Kids Place Live HISPANIC Heritage Fiesta, bringing listeners family-friendly songs from a wealth of HISPANIC and LATIN AMERICAN children’s artists from MEXICO, COLOMBIA, GUATEMALA, and more. The special can be heard on SEPTEMBER 19th, 9a (ET) on Kids Place Live (Channel 78), and is also available on the SXM App.

