MUTE NORTH AMERICA promotes MONA DEHGHAN, JARED DIONNE, NOAH DAVIS, and hires TARA BLOSSER.

MUTE NORTH AMERICA GM MARK FOTIADIS said, “Interesting times continue, to say the least. But our mission during this pandemic is simple. We need to continue to execute at a high level and deliver quality performance without disruption while continuing to grow and remain competitive as a label. We aim to deliver the best possible service to all the artists with whom we are so lucky to work alongside. Our job is to discover great talent, release interesting music, and help artists connect with fans. It’s a huge undertaking, and it will take all of us working as a team to continue to make it happen. With that in mind, I am delighted to announce the following changes to the MUTE NORTH AMERICAN office. All appointments are with immediate effect.”

MONA DEHGHAN has been promoted from Senior Dir./Marketing and Project Management to VP/Marketing, reporting directly to MARK FOTIADIS.

FOTIADIS said, “I could not think of someone more qualified than MONA to lead us on our future marketing journey as we look to expand the services and support that we offer our artists. MONA has a deep understanding of every part of our business, having worked in various departments during her 7+ years with the company to date. During those years, she has played a critical role on campaigns for our artists, including M83, CAN, NEW ORDER, ERASURE, and APPARAT, who received a GRAMMY nomination in 2019. She has also played a crucial role in the development of MUTE NORTH AMERICA’s signings, including DANIEL AVERY, ORA THE MOLECULE, and JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ, who has garnered millions of streams for his new material since we launched the campaign in APRIL.

MONA’s passion for and commitment to the success of our artists is central to everything she does. That’s why she has the confidence of the senior management team and everybody working within the business.”

JARED DIONNE has been promoted from Dir./Publicity to Senior Dir./Publicity, reporting directly to MONA DEHGHAN.

FOTIADIS continued, “JARED has been an integral part of the MUTE staff since he joined in 2016. His attention to detail and constant curiosity when it comes to our roster and current trends has proven to be a major contributing factor to the success of our artists’ profiles. He always comes to the table with unique ideas to translate our artist’s creative vision into palpable terms for today’s media.”

NOAH DAVIS, formerly Production and Marketing Manager, is appointed Dir./Production and Retail Marketing, reporting directly to MONA DEHGHAN.

FOTIADIS explained, “NOAH is another major asset to the success of our campaigns with his impressive ability to manage our ever-growing release schedule. Over the last year, our roster has exponentially grown with multiple new signings and additional catalogs. Throughout, NOAH has managed the heavy workload with grace and strong intuition. We are confident he will continue to develop his skills and help usher MUTE into the future of production and marketing.”

TARA BLOSSER joins Mute as D2C Manager, Marketing & Production, reporting directly to MONA DEHGHAN.

FOTIADIS concluded, “TARA has done an outstanding job adapting to MUTE’s culture and packed schedule with the added challenge of beginning the position as the company works remotely. She has proven herself adept across various duties, including digital production, stock management, interfacing with physical retailers, developing MUTE’s webstore and BANDCAMP, and navigating the new world of tour marketing in today’s climate.

MUTE is growing and competing again in all the right areas. I believe we have an extraordinary team that cares about our company and is proud of what they do. Congratulations and welcome.”

