Blake Shelton's 'Ole Red' Coming To Nashville Airport

BLAKE SHELTON and RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES will open a second OLE RED NASHVILLE location at NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT in the first half of 2022.

The original OLE RED NASHVILLE is located in the popular LOWER BROADWAY district. The 5,500-square-foot OLE RED BNA (named for its IATA airport code) will mark the fifth OLE RED to open overall, joining others in GATLINBURG, TN; ORLANDO, FL; and TISHOMINGO, OK. The new venue, to be located in Terminal C, will be the airport's largest operation with 190 seats, a concert-quality sound system and the largest stage in the airport. It will also have a GRAND OLE OPRY-themed retail shop.

"We sort of see this thing as a bloody great billboard and as a way to get the consumer excited when they arrive and to allow them to reflect on the great time they've had when they leave," RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Chairman/CEO COLIN REED told THE TENNESSEAN. "We think this can be a memorable experience."

Said SHELTON, "Folks from around the world come to NASHVILLE lookin’ to have a good time and hear some of the best live music around, and now you can make it double with the NASHVILLE airport venue! I’m excited to give visitors the best fun, food and music like only OLE RED can provide while they wait for their flight.”

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT is in the middle of a $1.4 billion expansion.

