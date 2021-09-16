KJ Mac

BOISE, ID's ILIAD MEDIA GROUP announces Veteran Radio On-Air Personality KJ MAC has been awarded a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the IDAHOSTATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION. He was honored SEPTEMBER 15th at the ISBA Awards presentation.

KJ is the longest-tenured on-air personality in the Boise market, with 44 years of service. He has been the voice of Adult Hits KKOO - AM (101.5 Kool FM) since 2016 and has served as the Bronco Extramile Arena PA Announcer for 43 years.

ILIAD's CEO DARRELL CALTON said, "You would think after 44 years on the air here in the TREASURE VALLEY that KJ would be getting tired of it. But, what we see is the opposite. He has become such a great mentor for the rest of the programming team, bringing experience and showing what passion for the broadcast industry looks like."

KJ added, "It's an honor to be given this recognition by the ISBA. I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones to have a career I love and be able to work with some incredible people in this crazy thing we call radio."

