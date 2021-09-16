Solo Music

NASHVILLE-based SOLO MUSIC is launching SOLO MUSIC MARKETPLACE, a music-focused service utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize business among artists, fans and industry professionals.

Debuting artist partners include Country songwriter/artist ERIC PASLAY, songwriter/producer TOMMY CECIL and recording studio CAPRICORN STUDIOS. The company will release exclusive NFT's (non-fungible tokens) beginning in OCTOBER. The goal is to create new ways to monetize artist creations through experiential and digital art NFT sales.

“SOLO MUSIC was born out of necessity. Technology has not evolved at the same rapid pace of the music and entertainment industry, resulting in slow ambiguous royalty payouts, illiquid artist assets, overpriced secondary market tickets, forged merchandise and counterfeit concert tickets,” said SOLO MUSIC founder/CEO BARRON SOLOMON. “SOLO MUSIC solves this and bridges the technology gap. With a mission of driving blockchain adoption in the music industry, we are making digital asset sales simple and profitable while providing fans with unique experiences at affordable prices.”

