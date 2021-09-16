Brenda Price

BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WMIT (THE LIGHT FM)/CHARLOTTE has hired BRENDA PRICE for PM Drive replacing PD JON WOOD, who will come off the air to focus more on programming.



She has more than 20 years of experience in television and radio. Most recently she was Nights at PILLAR MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAWZ (Star 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ. Before that she was at EDUCATION MEDIA FOUNDATION Worship AIR1 NETWORK.



PRICE shared, “I am so excited to join the team at THE LIGHT FM. The programming shows their heartbeat is the gospel of JESUS CHRIST. I'm so excited, honored, and humbled to be a part of what GOD is doing this season through BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING.”



GM JOHN OWENS said, “Not only is BRENDA bringing her unique personality to our line-up, but her contagious energy and passion for CHRIST will certainly be a blessing for THE LIGHT FM listeners.”



PRICE starts MONDAY (10/4).

