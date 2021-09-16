Makin' Moves

ILIAD Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101.1)/BOISE, ID has adjusted their on-air lineup, adding RICK MORTON to mornings. The wakeup show, based at LOCAL MEDIA Top 40 XHTZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO, features co-hosts D-ROCK and EDINA.

With this addition, NATHAN FAST moves from mornings to middays. Meanwhile, The Lo Show, hosted by LAUREN 'LO' SESSIONS from ALPHA Top 40/Rhythmic KINK-HD2 (WE 102.9)/PORTLAND continues in afternoons.

« see more Net News