Andreea Gleeson

TUNECORE CEO, ANDREEA GLEESON has been named US Ambassador for KEYCHANGE, the international initiative whose mission is to transform the music industry by achieving 50% women and gender minority representation across festivals and organizations. TUNECORE and its parent company, global digital music company BELIEVE, have committed to the KEYCHANGE global gender pledge for parity.

Earlier this year, TUNECORE, partnered with entertainment industry leader MIDIA RESEARCH to execute the study "Be The Change: Women Making Music 2021," examining the reasons why females continue to be underrepresented in the music industry. The study gained major traction, spotlighting the challenges female creators face, and led TUNECORE and GLEESON to KEYCHANGE.

GLEESON said, “KEYCHANGE’s mission aligns with TUNECORE and BELIEVE’s fierce commitment to gender parity across our artist and employee communities. While the discrepancy that exists currently in the music industry has become more recognized, the challenges and barriers facing female creators are still there and remain poorly understood and unsolved. We all need to be aware and ask ourselves what we can do to move the needle. I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow KEYCHANGE ambassadors to break down unnecessary barriers in the industry and incite real change.”

Managing Director/MIDIA RESEARCH, MARK MULLIGAN added, “When ANDREEA and TUNECORE came to MIDIA with the impetus that drove the 'Be The Change' study, we saw it as an opportunity to incite real change, but only if the conversation continues beyond the study, and only if we understand that the blockers to gender parity are not 'women’s problems' to be solved just by women. Men, women and gender minorities must join together with all the music industry’s organisations and constituents to activate a sea change. ANDREEA’s work in creating the Gender Equality Hub and her appointment as KEYCHANGE Ambassador are important steps in furthering the mission on a worldwide scale.”

