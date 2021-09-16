Saturday, October 23rd

AUDACY's annual star-studded concert, “We Can Survive,” will return to the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LA, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd, with performances by BLACK EYED PEAS, COLDPLAY, DOJA CAT, SHAWN MENDES, THE KID LAROI and more. The event celebrates the power of music to bring people together, strengthening mental health, in partnership with the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP).

This show continues AUDACY’s commitment to normalizing the struggles of mental health coupled with the previously announced “I’m Listening” special, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers.

AUDACY's SVP of Programming and Music Initiatives, MICHAEL MARTIN said, “We’re thrilled to once again unite with our listeners for a moving ‘We Can Survive’ show. This year especially, we understand the importance of the struggles of mental health and we’re thankful to the artists who are participating in a one-of-a-kind evening. I’m proud of the job that AUDACY is doing in using its voice to bring people together in support of a vital issue.”

AFSP CEO ROBERT GEBBIA added, “Everyone has a role to play in the fight to stop suicide. That's why we are excited to partner with AUDACY to engage the music industry and their fans in our suicide prevention work. Music provides a unique opportunity to promote connections and to encourage life-saving conversations about caring for our own mental health and the mental health of those we care about, which will save lives."

Click here for more info on the event.





« see more Net News