For the second year, ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL’s Country Cares Seminar for radio will be held as a virtual event rather than its standard, three-day, in-person gathering. This year’s livestream event has been set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th beginning at noon (CT). Pre-COVID-19, the Country Cares Seminar annually drew 900 members of the Country radio and music industries to MEMPHIS.

ST. JUDE staff will be following up with participating radiothon stations to get staffers registered for the seminar.

At last year’s hour-long livestream event, held in OCTOBER, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE was honored with the “RANDY OWEN Angels Among Us Award,” and radio partners, media and industry executives learned more about how ST. JUDE is working with the Country music community to raise money to help save children’s lives (NET NEWS 10/15/20).

