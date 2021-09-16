'Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories' September 30th On 'YouTube Originals'

15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon ALICIA KEYS is set to release a four-part docuseries NOTED: ALICIA KEYS THE UNTOLD STORIES on her YOUTUBE channel. Fresh off of her 20th Anniversary celebration of her smash debut album SONGS IN A MINOR and putting the finishing touches on her eighth and most exciting album to date, KEYS has captured it all for an intimate performance docuseries for YOUTUBE ORIGINALS.

In this four-part documentary series, ALICIA also takes us inside her world through her journey from vulnerable young star, to self-empowered woman, musician and mother. All four episodes will premiere for free THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th. Click here to see the official trailer.





