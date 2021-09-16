CMT Artists Of The Year 2021

CMT will honor CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI and LUKE COMBS at its 2021 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” special, set to air live from NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 8p (CT).

CMT VP/Production and show Exec. Producer MARGARET COMEAUX said, “We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year. We look forward to returning to the SCHERMERHORN with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of CHRIS, KANE, KELSEA, GABBY and LUKE.”

The 90-minute special will return to its original format after adapting last year to honor Americans on the front lines of the pandemic. This year, there will be some never-before-seen performances and collaborations, and congratulatory moments. Musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

