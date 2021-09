Kicks Off Tonight At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas

iHEARTRADIO's Music Festival kicks off in LAS VEGAS tonight at T-MOBILE ARENA with performances by BILLIE EILISH, CHEAP TRICK, COLDPLAY, DARIUS RUCKER, DUA LIPA, FINNEAS, J. COLE, JOURNEY, KHALID, LIL BABY, NELLY, SAM HUNT, WEEZER with special guest performances by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and WALKER HAYES (NET NEWS 9/15).

Presenters will also include 98 DEGREES, DEBBIE GIBSON, TEDDI MELLENCAMP, DEREK HOUGH, CHRISSY METZ, OLIVIA JADE, MADDIE AND KENZIE ZIEGLER, JOEY MCINTYRE, DONNY OSMOND, JANA KRAMER, TAYSHIA ADAMS, ASHER ANGEL, AREA21, CL, OLIVIA HOLT and MAX.

Each night, the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will broadcast live for fans via iHEARTMEDIA radio stations throughout the country. Click here to listen.

