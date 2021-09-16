Smith (Photo: Erin McCaffrey)

NASHVILLE-based music publishing and artist development company PORCHLIGHT MUSIC (PLM) has elevated ANTHONY SMITH to VP/Creative/A&R. The company has also hired FREEMAN WIZER as Sr. Dir./Creative and SARAH MOREY as Catalog Mgr. and Creative Coord.

Songwriter/producer SMITH joined PORCHLIGHT in 2019, and has been successful spanning genres including Country, Pop, R&B and Jazz. He has writer credits on songs by REBA McENTIRE, DONNA SUMMER, KENNY ROGERS, VINCE GILL, CHRIS YOUNG, LAUREN ALAINA, LONESTAR, CLAY WALKER, RODNEY ATKINS and JO DEE MESSINA, and has had his songs appear in a national TOYOTA campaign as well as the films "Almost An Angel," "Earth Force," and "Graveyard Shift."

WIZER has had stops at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, SEA GAYLE MUSIC and SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP. MOREY joins the team after recently graduating from BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

“FREEMAN brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his position that our staff and writers can benefit from tremendously," said SMITH. "He will be a great asset to the PLM family. SARAH’s work ethic and enthusiasm are contagious. I'm very excited about the future of PLM with them both on board."

« see more Net News