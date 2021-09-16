Virtual Celebration Tuesday, October 5th

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWM) announced the 46th ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS program will take place virtually on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 7p (ET/PT). This year's ceremony will be hosted by actress and comedian LAUREN ASH, and will feature performances by GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter JEWEL and GRAMMY Award-winning American Gospel singer CECE WINANS. The annual celebration honors those whose work continues to influence and further the achievements of all women in media.

AWM Pres. BECKY BROOKS said, “LAUREN’s comedic spirit and incredibly talented performers will create a GRACIES to remember ... and worthy of our 70th anniversary celebration. We will inspire and entertain our friends, fans and followers with this year’s virtual event, and look forward to raising a glass together in person next year to celebrate the accomplishments of women in media.”

This year’s awards coincide with AWM’s 70th anniversary, which includes the launch of a VOICES OF COURAGE digital tapestry, a commemorative logo and a social media campaign using #VoicesOfCourage and #70YearsOfCourage. Since its inception in 1951, AWM, originally known as AMERICAN WOMEN IN RADIO AND TELEVISION (AWRT), has been committed to inspiring, educating, celebrating accomplishments and expanding networks of women across all segments of media.





