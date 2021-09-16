New Ad Campaign For Local Broadcasting

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has launched new spots underscoring the importance of fact-based broadcast radio and television journalism at a time when misinformation is running rampant on social media. The new spots highlight the work of broadcasters to deliver trusted, reliable coverage of the local, national and global events that affect our lives.

The spots are part of NAB’s long-running WE ARE BROADCASTERS campaign, an initiative started in 2013 to educate policymakers and the public about the critical role local TV and radio stations serve in communities across the nation. The new WE ARE BROADCASTERS spots seek to remind policymakers and the public that TV and radio stations invest significant resources in local journalism for their communities, whether they are shining a light on corruption or preparing the public for a weather emergency.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “At a time when misinformation and disinformation are all too common online, the local journalism broadcasters provide is more important than ever – we deliver the facts AMERICANS need to know without fear or favor. We want to remind the public and our nation’s leaders about the indispensable role broadcasters play in our local communities every day as the most trusted source of news.”

Stations can download the spots for free, which are available in English and Spanish for TV and radio.





