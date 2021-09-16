Hogan

MCA NASHVILLE has hired SHANNON HOGAN as its new Coord./Promotion. She previously worked at ENTERCOM/AUDACY for nearly two years as Dir./Promotions for Country WBEE and Top 40 WPXY/ROCHESTER, NY, before moving to NASHVILLE in 2020 to pursue her dream of working at a record label.

The coordinator position has been open since JULY, when KAILEEN MANGAN segued to the Midwest Regional Promotion Manager position at ARISTA NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/16).

MCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN said HOGAN’s “background in radio will be a great asset to our team moving forward, and we’re happy to have her!”

