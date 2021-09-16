Working with iHeart For Vets

iHEARTMEDIA radio stations News/Talk WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH, and WQSO/ROCHESTER, NH, generously held the first in the nation, “WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIOTHON” to build awareness for the organization's yearlong mission to honor the nation's military veterans and raise funds for wreath sponsorships to be collected to ensure all those veterans laid to rest in participating state cemeteries will receive a live, balsam wreath on their marker this DECEMBER on NATIONAL WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY, DECEMBER 18th.

Last year, WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA placed 2,853 sponsored wreaths, reaching only a third of its intended goal to honor all veterans laid to rest at participating locations in the state with a sponsored veteran’s wreath in DECEMBER. This year, in a single day, the RADIOTHON helped bring in just 200 wreath sponsorships shy of last year’s total number. With nearly three months before the deadline, NEW HAMPSHIRE is 50% of the way toward the goal of honoring every single veteran at all participating locations..

Said WREATS ACROSS AMERICA's JOE REAGAN, “We are grateful that we are more than halfway to covering all of NEW HAMPSHIRE’s participating locations this far ahead of NATIONAL WREATH ACROSS AMERICA DAY. Most important, we feel that the people of NEW HAMPSHIRE now have a better understanding of the mission and learned why it resonates with so many, both locally, and across the country.”

