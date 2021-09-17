Stone (Photo: Cornelius O'Donoghue / Shutterstock.com)

Infamous political operative ROGER STONE was guesting on ST. LOUIS-area conservative News-Talk KLUQ/HERMANN, MO-KVMO/VANDALIA, MO (REAL TALK 93.3) on WEDNESDAY (9/15) when he was served with a lawsuit related to his role in the JANUARY 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

STONE interrupted his appearance on "TOMORROW'S NEWS TODAY," hosted by JOE HOFT, a writer for his twin brother JIM's GATEWAY PUNDIT right-wing misinformation website, to announce that a process server was at his front door. He told HOFT that he would take the papers live, dismissing the suit as "a fraud" and describing the service as "a big, big stack of papers which is good, because we're out of toilet paper today."

The suit in U.S. District Court for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA by CAPITOL POLICE officers alleges that STONE, along with former President DONALD TRUMP, his campaign, and several others involved in the rally that led to the insurrection, incited the riot or encouraged others to do so. He denies the charges. STONE was convicted of lying to CONGRESS under oath and witness tampering in 2020 but his prison sentence was commuted by TRUMP.

