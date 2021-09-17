The NHL's MINNESOTA WILD have promoted the play-by-play broadcaster for its AHL affiliate to be the primary radio voice of the parent club this season.

IOWA WILD radio broadcaster JOE O'DONNELL will call "a majority" of MINNESOTA WILD games on iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS this season, with BOB KURTZ staying on board to call a "limited number" of home games, the team announced THURSDAY (9/16). O'DONNELL has been with the WILD organization as AHL affiliate radio broadcaster in HOUSTON and IOWA for 14 seasons and has filled in for KURTZ over the last two seasons.

TOM REID will continue as analyst and KEVIN FALNESS is back as studio host and Executive Producer.

