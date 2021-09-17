Debuts September 20th

ESPN SPORTSCENTER Anchor LINDA COHN and NHL reporter EMILY KAPLAN will co-host a new hockey podcast for ESPN PODCASTS. "IN THE CREASE -- THE ESPN NHL PODCAST" will launch SEPTEMBER 20th with episodes posting on MONDAYS and THURSDAYS. The TV "IN THE CREASE," hosted by COHN on ESPN+, is entering its fourth season.

“We can’t wait to give NHL fans what they’ve never had before,” said COHN. “I’m ecstatic to team up with EMILY who shares my passion for the greatest game in the world. It will be a must-listen fix for every kind of hockey fan. Honest takes, storytelling, interviews and laughs. We are counting down the days. Let’s go!”

KAPLAN added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to team up with LINDA -- a role model I’ve long admired, who I am now lucky enough to call a friend. We truly believe we’ll be able to bring hockey fans something unique. We’re going to use this platform to share our opinions and insights from covering the game, while having candid and fun conversations with players that will let their personalities shine through. It’s going to be a blast.”

