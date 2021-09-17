Centennial

iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON is celebrating its 100th anniversary on SUNDAY (9/19).

The occasion has been noted by no less than the President of the UNITED STATES, JOE BIDEN, with a letter saying, "As one of AMERICA's oldest radio stations, WBZ NewsRadio has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news.

"Radio has long been an important aspect of American life -- narrating the triumphs and tragedies that have defined AMERICA as well as the day-to-day news that keeps listeners engaged with their communities. Over the decades, radio stations like WBZ NewsRadio have been on the forefront of journalism, providing entertainment and valuable information to people who tune in throughout the day.

"The freedom of the press has always been vital to the function of our democracy, and stations like WBZ NewsRadio have pioneered a path forward for other news networks to expand the reach to listeners across our nation. Congratulations on your centennial anniversary. I wish you all the best in the years ahead."

MASSACHUSETTS Gov. CHARLIE BAKER also issued a Governor's Citation honoring WBZ on its anniversary.





