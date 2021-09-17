Ruby Marchand (Photo: Facebook)

THE RECORDING ACADEMY names RUBY MARCHAND as Chief Awards & Industry Officer and JOANNA CHU has been elevated to VP/Awards, effective immediately.

MARCHAND will continue to oversee both Awards and Membership & Industry Relations, reporting to the Academy's Co-President VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES. In the newly created role of VP/Awards, CHU will lead the team through all aspects of the Awards season. CHU will report to MARCHAND.

"I am proud to welcome RUBY and JOANNA into their new positions as we work to enhance our awards processes from the inside out," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "Their expertise in this space is highly valuable as we continue to refine the Recording Academy's role in the music industry and work to provide the highest quality of service to our members."

2022 Grammy Awards Show Date Set

The 64th GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from the STAPLES CENTER on CBS MONDAY, JAN. 31, 2022.

