The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK FEMALE EXECUTIVES IN MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT(NABFEME), will hold its 2021 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP SUMMIT TODAY and TOMORROW (9/17-9/18). It's a virtual event utilizing three NABFEME locations; ATLANTA, MEMPHIS, and LOS ANGELES.

This year’s theme is "HIGH HEELS IN HIGH PLACES" and the power of women in business, the workplace, and in the community. The focus is on the need for diversity, gender equality, education and inclusion in the music and entertainment industries.

NABFEME Founder/CEO JOHNNIE WALKER told ALL ACCESS, "NABFEME began in 1999 and is a nonprofit networking empowerment resource base for women. Our headquarters are in MEMPHIS. The organization currently manages 20 Networks in the U.S. and two Networks that operate internationally in CANADA and AFRICA. NABFEME AFRICA was established in 2017.

Some of this year’s highlights will include “The Lady Mogul Awards,” sponsored by the ATLANTA BLACK CHAMBERS; "Masks & Mimosas by The Lake" presented by WOMEN WHO JAM, and the session Diluting Urban: As Black Music Rises … Black Executives Diminish. The moderator will be JOYA OWENS of THE FRIENDSHIP SOCIETY and the panelists will include RCA National Dir. CHARITA BRITTNEUM, ROC NATION SVP LESTER PACE, FRANCHISE MUSIC VP/COLLEEN WILSON, and legendary Black Music Exec. RAY HARRIS.

To register and for a complete list of sessions and panelists, click here.

