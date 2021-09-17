Election

NPR has announced the results of its 2021 Board elections, with one new member elected, two who were appointed to finish unexpired vacancies elected to their first full terms, and one incumbent re-elected.

The new first-termer is SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSHU-A-Classical WSHU-F/FAIRFIELD, CT GM A. RIMA DAEL. Elected to full three-year terms after serving as appointed Directors were UNIVERSITY OF UTAH News-Talk KUER/SALT LAKE CITY Exec, Dir. MARIA O'MARA and recently-named ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO CEO TINA PAMINTUAN. Incumbent JENNIFER FERRO, President of SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, was re-elected, and the Board's election of journalist and OZY founder CARLOS WATSON and BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP Sr. Partner/Managing Dir. NEAL ZUCKERMAN was confirmed by the members.

In addition, PRSS representatives ratified the Board’s election of former CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING Chair PATRICIAL DEAL CAHILL as a Non-Board Distribution/Interconnection Committee member starting this NOVEMBER.

