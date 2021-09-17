Now In Norfolk

iHEARTMEDIA Throwbacks & RnB WHBT (92.1 THE BEAT)/NORFOLK has added REACH MEDIA's syndicated “THE RUSS PARR MORNING SHOW" to its daily lineup. It will air from 6-10a (ET).

PARR said, “People feel engaged and part of THE RUSS PARR MORNING SHOW because they are a part of the show. Our listeners are a part of our family and we’re a part of theirs."

PD DJ FOUNTZ added, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome THE RUSS PARR MORNING SHOW. RUSS and the crew are highly entertaining, funny, and relatable. And we know our listeners will love getting up to “PARR.”

