The beverage business will be the focus of the next webinar in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative.

PROVOKE INSIGHTS President CARLY FINK, who presented an RAB webinar on retail shopper behavior in JULY, will be back for “Drink Up! Insights into Beverages,” an examination about changes in drink purchasing behaviors with guidance on how to optimize clients' holiday beverage campaigns.

The webinar is scheduled for noon (CT) on SEPTEMBER 29th and is free to RAB members.

