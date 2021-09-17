Raitiere (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE and LOW COUNTRY SOUND have extended their worldwide deal with AARON RAITIERE, who first signed with the companies in 2016 (NET NEWS 6/30/16). The singer/songwriter’s debut single as an artist, “Everybody Else,” is out TODAY (9/17) on DINNER TIME RECORDS via THIRTY TIGERS.

RAITIERE’s songwriting credits include four songs on ANDERSON EAST’s latest album, “Maybe We Never Die,” including “Hood of My Car” and “Drugs;” as well as “Heroes” (NATALIE HEMBY), “Rock My Soul” (OAK RIDGE BOYS); and the current MIDLAND single, “Sunrise Tells The Story.” He also was a writer on "I'll Never Love Again" from the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack.

