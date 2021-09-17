Charlamagne

PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK BREAKFAST CLUB personality CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD will debut his new "THA GOD'S HONEST TRUTH WITH LENARD "CHARLAMAGNE" MCKELVEY " TONIGHT on TV's COMEDY CENTRAL. (NET NEWS 7/22)

CHARLAMAGNE told NPR's ERIC DEGGENS, "I've been doing radio for 23 years, and I tell these younger personalities, don't get caught up in being a caricature of yourself. You start seeing those kinds of write-ups like, Oh he's the hip-hop HOWARD STERN. So, you think damn, should I give them more of that? It's easy to get caught up in a character when you see it's working.

"There's definitely two AMERICAS, and I don't know if that's being presented on television the way it needs to be," he says. "I'm just tackling what it is we are going through as Black people in this country, but also letting people know this affects us all as a whole."

The show's executive producers are CBS TV “LATE SHOW” host STEPHEN COLBERT and AARON MCGRUDER. COLBERT is the former COMEDY CENTRAL host of "THE DAILY SHOW." and MCGRUDER was the creator of the CARTOON NETWORK animated sitcom "THE BOONDOCKS."

