Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

ELTON JOHN has rescheduled the remainder of his tour dates this year after an awkward fall that has caused an enormous amount of pain and will require him to have hip surgery. The 74-year-old tweeted a statement on THURSDAY (9/16) that the remainder of his FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD tour dates in EUROPE for this year have been rescheduled to 2023 after his serious injury.

JOHN said, "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

According to TODAY, JOHN plans on still playing five songs at a GLOBAL CITIZEN charity event on SEPTEMBER 25th, before taking a break for the procedure.





