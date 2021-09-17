Celebrating 25 Years

INSOMNIAC has announced their takeover of LAS VEGAS, revealing the initial lineup of artists for EDC Week 2021, OCTOBER 20th – 26th. ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, held at the LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, will celebrate 10 years in LAS VEGAS and 25 years of EDC. This year's event will include over 40 shows throughout sin city with A-List Acts like DIPLO, KASCADE, DJ SNAKE, MARSHMELLOW, STEVE AOKI, ZEDD and more. Click here to get a full schedule of events and performances for the week.

