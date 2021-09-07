Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA will present its PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY 2021 (PRTS) results in a free webinar on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th at 2p (ET)/11a (PT).This year’s annual study, “Public Radio in the COVID Era,” is comprised of nearly 23,000 core Public Radio listeners from 56 participating stations and charts the continued impact of COVID-19 and its disruptive effect on radio listening and other media consumption.

A key finding from this year’s survey is the frequent usage of smart speakers to listen to AM/FM radio stations. Among the 30 percent of Public Radio listeners who own devices like AMAZON ALEXA or GOOGLE HOME, about four in ten say they “frequently” use ALEXA or GOOGLE Assistant to listen to radio station streams, a three-point increase over last year (38% in 2020). It’s now the number one use case for smart speaker owners.

Clearly, smart speakers have become an increasingly important way for Public Radio listeners to listen to their favorite stations and programs. This is in direct contrast to the finding that those with access to a traditional radio in the home stands at its lowest level since this survey was launched 13 years ago.

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. Fred Jacobs said, “It’s becoming obvious the onus on Public Radio is to meet the audience where they are. This year’s PRTS study helps provide a game plan for stations to map out the necessary content and distribution strategy to meet the disruptions wrought by COVID. We hope you can join our free webinar THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th, as we reveal these important insights and more.”

